169 students evacuated from Bangladesh arrive in Srinagar

169 stranded students who were stranded in Bangladesh arrived in Srinagar today in a special flight, officials said.

Their evacuation and arrival in Srinagar followed sustained efforts of the Government of India and the J&K government to bring them home, said an official.

This was the second flight bringing stranded J&K students back from Bangladesh. Most of these students belonged to different districts of Kashmir division while some belonged to Doda, Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu. The first flight with 81 students arrived in Srinagar on May 8.

Upon their arrival in Srinagar all these students were screened and their samples were taken for COVID-19 testing.

Later, the students were accommodated in various well-equipped three-star hotels designated as quarantine centres. The centres were equipped with all required facilities before shifting of students thereinto.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary visited several of these centres and interacted with the arriving students. He assured them of provision of all their needs and requirements throughout their quarantine period.

Earlier at the time of their arrival here, the students and their parents expressed appreciation and gratitude for the efforts the J&K government has made for their evacuation from Bangladesh, said the official.

Dr Shahid said that another flight with 169 students is scheduled for arrival tomorrow, adding that the government is also making efforts for evacuation of some 200 more students stranded in Bangladesh.

It is notable that the DC Office Srinagar had purchased bulk air tickets for the convenience of these students.

For their convenient and comfortable stay the Srinagar district administration has reserved some of the best hotels – requisitioned for purposes of usage as quarantine facilities – for their accommodation during their quarantine period.