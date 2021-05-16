Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 6:58 PM

17 boys arrested for violating Corona curfew by holding pro-Palestine protest handed over to families: Police

A police spokesman said the boys were arrested for participating in protests in violation of Section 51 of DM [Disaster Management] Act during Corona Curfew.
Image source: JK police

Police in Srinagar on Sunday said that seventeen boys who were arrested for violating Corona curfew by taking part in a pro-Palestine protest were handed to their families after proper counselling.

In a statement, a police spokesman said the boys were arrested for participating in protests in violation of Section 51 of DM [Disaster Management] Act during Corona Curfew.

He said the parents assured that they will guide their children to not engage in any activities which are against the law and in times of Covid can lead to spread of the infection.

As per the spokesman, SSP Srinagar Sandeep Chaudhary appealed to the youngsters to concentrate on their studies and career building.

Chaudhary, as per the spokesman, said that a section of the society managed best facilities and life opportunities for themselves and their families but used “boys from humble backgrounds as fodder for furthering their careers and agendas.”

He assured the parents that Jammu and Kashmir Police was duty bound to release their wards after counselling in a transparent manner. The larger goal of preventing youngsters from taking a greater leap of criminality is the sole motto of Community Bond because parents and elders of localities take responsibility for better conduct on part of these boys, he said.

