170 more test positive for COVID-19; J&K tally crosses 8000

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 170 new covid-19 infections, taking the overall tally in J&K to 8019.

Official sources said that among them include four CRPF troopers from 35 batallion CRPF Budgam, 10 from 108 RCC Trehgam Kupwara, one policeman DPL Baramulla, two babies and a doctor.

Out of these cases, 63 were confirmed at CD hospital lab, 61 at SKIMS Soura, 11 at SKIMS Bemina while remaining at Jammu labs.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS Soura told GNS that out of the 1543 samples were processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the hospital, 61 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS that 23 are from Anantnag, 12 from Kupwara, 15 from Srinagar, four each from Bandipora and CRPF Battalions, two from Kupwara and one Ganderbal.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that out of 536 samples processed at the hospital’s lab, 11 tested positive for COVID-19— all from Srinagar.