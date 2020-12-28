18-month-old baby drowns in Jhelum in north Kashmir's Bandipora

An 18-month-old baby drowned in river Jhelum in north Kashmir’s Bandipora on Monday.

According to the Division officer, Ajas Police post, Kaiser Bashir, the baby drowned in Jhelum in Sadunara village of Hajin, located on the banks of the river body.

He identified the baby as Faizan Ahmad Ganaie son of Ashiq Ahmad of Put Mohalla area of the village.

According to the initial reports, the baby had slipped into the river.

Block Medical Officer Hajin, Aijaz Ahmad said the medico-legal formalities were being conducted at the hospital.