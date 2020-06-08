18 more COVID patients discharged from SKIMS Hospital Bemina

Eighteen more COVID-19 patients today discharged from SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina after their successive tests turned negative.

These patients were admitted in hospital for treatment after testing positive more than two weeks back at various referral centers.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 244 out of total COVID positive admitted patients numbering 382 at present.

Among the admitted patients a large number of COVID positive pregnant women have been managed and till date 26 deliveries conducted including 13 major surgeries for child birth (LSCS).