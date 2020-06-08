Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 6:58 PM

18 more COVID patients discharged from SKIMS Hospital Bemina

GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 6:58 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Eighteen more COVID-19 patients today discharged from SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina after their successive tests turned negative.

These patients were admitted in hospital for treatment after testing positive more than two weeks back at various referral centers.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Sarpanch shot dead in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Representational Pic

J&K records third Covid death in a day; overall toll now 44

File pic/GK

JKAP distressed over condition of transport industry, demands special financial package

File Pic

SC seeks reply of Centre, J-K on plea of Congress leader Soz's wife against his house detention

With this, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 244 out of total COVID positive admitted patients numbering 382 at present.

Among the admitted patients a large number of COVID positive pregnant women have been managed and till date 26 deliveries conducted including 13 major surgeries for child birth (LSCS).

Related News