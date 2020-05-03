18 new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Ladakh

Recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day, the Ladakh union territory on Sunday reported eighteen more positive cases of COVID-19, officials said.

All the new cases have been detected from Chuchot Yokma village in Leh district, taking the total number of active cases in Ladakh union territory to 24 including 20 in Leh and 4 in Kargil district.

“18 new positve cases from Chuchot Yokma. Please Stay Home and repect the rule of Social Distancing,” said commissioner Secretary Health (Ladakh) Rigzin Samphel in a tweet.