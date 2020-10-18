18 travelers among 578 new Covid-19 cases in J&K, total 87942

Eighteen travelers were among 578 fresh covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 87942.

Out of these cases, 193 were reported from Jammu and 385 from Kashmir, officials told news agency GNS on Sunday.

Giving district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 167 cases, Budgam 33, Baramulla 52, Pulwama 16, Kupwara 32, Anantnag 49, Bandipora 15, Ganderbal 14, Kulgam 7, Shopian 0, Jammu 119, Rajouri 9, Udhampur 0, Doda 12, Kathua 2, Poonch 14, Samba 6, Kishtwar 22, Ramban 6 and Reasi 3.

Moreover, they said, 598 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 288 from Jammu Division and 310 from the Valley.