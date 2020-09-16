Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 3:32 PM

18-year-old goes missing from frontier village of Gurez in north Kashmir

A police official said that the teenager might have crossed the border and gone to another side inadvertently.
Representational Image
An 18-year-old boy has gone missing from Trabal village of frontier Gurez valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said today.

A police official said Mohammad Sayed Ganie, son of Ghulam Majeed Ganie, had gone missing from his home in Tarbal village in Gurez three days ago.

SDPO Gurez, Aijaz Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the family lodged a missing complaint with the police yesterday and that they were searching to trace him.

Tarbal is a forward village which falls along the Line of Control near Bagtore sector and is often a flashpoint between the armies of India and Pakistan during cross border shelling.

A police official said that the teenager might have crossed the border and gone to another side inadvertently.

