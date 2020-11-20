Latest News, Pir Panjal
SUMIT BHARGAV
Poonch,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 1:18 PM

19 trapped passengers rescued on Mughal road amid snowfall, stretch closed for traffic

The joint rescue operation was carried out by the army and police.
SUMIT BHARGAV
Poonch,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 1:18 PM
File Photo/ GK
File Photo/ GK

At least nineteen people including one minor child were rescued on Thursday late night after their vehicles were trapped in snow on Mughal road connecting Poonch district with Shopian via Pir Ki Gali.

The joint rescue operation was carried out by the army and police.

Trending News
File Photo. Source: Twitter

IED recovered in south Kashmir's Kulgam

File Photo of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

J&K people will teach PAGD a lesson in upcoming DDC polls: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

File Photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

J&K Lt Governor assures parties of smooth campaign for upcoming DDC polls

Relatives, friends and locals attend last rites of Mudasir Ali in Chrar-e-Sharif in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday. GK Photo

Condolences pour in for senior Greater Kashmir journalist Mudasir Ali; Omar Abdullah remembers him as 'tenacious reporter'

An official said that snowfall started in the area on Thursday evening after which movement of the vehicles was stopped. “But several vehicles were still crossing Pir Ki Gali Pass in the late evening and level of snow increased making it impossible for vehicles to ply,” the official said.

“Around half a dozen vehicles carrying nineteen passengers got trapped near Pir Ki Gali in snow bound area after a rescue operation was launched,” he said.

The official said all the evacuated persons were shifted to safer place. “They were provided food and other logistic facilities by army and police,” the official said.

Latest News
Representational Photo

France expresses interests to explore collaboration opportunities in Northeast, J&K

Photo Source: Needpix.com

Smartwatches could help detect COVID-19 before symptoms appear: Study

Representational Photo

Judicial custody of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid extended till November 23

Representational Photo. Source: Flickr

Probably by 2024, every Indian will get vaccinated: SII

An official told Greater Kashmir that Mughal road has been closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall near Pir Ki Gali Pass.

Tagged in ,
Related News