19 trapped passengers rescued on Mughal road amid snowfall, stretch closed for traffic

At least nineteen people including one minor child were rescued on Thursday late night after their vehicles were trapped in snow on Mughal road connecting Poonch district with Shopian via Pir Ki Gali.

The joint rescue operation was carried out by the army and police.

An official said that snowfall started in the area on Thursday evening after which movement of the vehicles was stopped. “But several vehicles were still crossing Pir Ki Gali Pass in the late evening and level of snow increased making it impossible for vehicles to ply,” the official said.

“Around half a dozen vehicles carrying nineteen passengers got trapped near Pir Ki Gali in snow bound area after a rescue operation was launched,” he said.

The official said all the evacuated persons were shifted to safer place. “They were provided food and other logistic facilities by army and police,” the official said.

An official told Greater Kashmir that Mughal road has been closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall near Pir Ki Gali Pass.