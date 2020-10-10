19 travelers among 635 new covid-19 cases in J&K, total 83064

Nineteen travelers were among 635 new novel coronavirus cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count to 83064.

Among the fresh cases, official sources told GNS that 235 were from Jammu Division and 400 from Kashmir Valley.

Giving district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 173 cases, Budgam 50, Baramulla 36, Pulwama 20, Kupwara 44, Anantnag 22, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 35,

Kulgam 5, Shopian 4, Jammu 109, Rajouri 29, Udhampur 12, Doda 5, Kathua 15, Poonch 14, Samba 15, Ramban 2, Kishtwar 29 and Reasi 5.

Moreover, they said, 976 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 509 from Jammu Division and 467 from Kashmir Valley.