19-year-old among 20 more die of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir

With these deaths, 1234 people have died due to virus and include 858 from Valley and 376 from Jammu.
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A 19-year-old youth was among 20 more COVID-19 related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality count to 1234.

Among the victims, official sources told news agency GNS, eleven belonged to Jammu division and nine others to Kashmir Valley.

Among Kashmir cases, four victims were from Srinagar, and one each from Pulwama, Anantnag, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kupwara.

Among others, the deaths from Jammu include a 67-year-old woman from Morh Jammu, a 52-year-old from Peer Mitha, a 66-year-old retired Government official from Rajouri, who died in Jalandhar, a 61-year-old bakery shop owner who passed away at GMC Rajouri and a 62-year-old woman from Dessa who had been admitted in the GMC Doda for snake bite and tested positive for the virus during the treatment.
Among others, the deaths from Valley include a 19-year-old of Shahgund Bandipora who died 24 days after he was admitted to SKIMS Soura having been diagnosed with AML with bilateral pneumonia, they said.

They said a 60-year-old man from Nunar Ganderbal, a 64-year-old man from Anantnag and a 75-year-old from Langate Kupwara also died at SKIMS Soura.

