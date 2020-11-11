19-year-old motorcyclist crushed to death in south Kashmir's Dooru

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was on Wednesday crushed to death in Dooru area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Officials told the news agency KNO that a 19-year-old youth identified as Shakeel-ur-Rehman, son of Muhammad Ramzan of Cavtharoo Nadoora Dooru was crushed by a speedy tipper (JK13A-9311) near Pooli Verinag.

“The motorcycle (bearing registration number JK02B-9895) was crushed under the wheels of the tipper, resulting in on spot death of the rider,” said an official.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been taken up, they said.