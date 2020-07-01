198 fresh COVID-19 cases take J&K tally to 7695

Twenty-five paramilitary forces personnel, a soldier, five policemen and as many as pregnant women were among 198 covid-19 infections reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Sources said 19 of them are from Jammu Division and 179 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally in J&K to 7695.

Giving the district-wise break up of the cases, sources said that 49 were reported Baramulla, 32 each from Srinagar and Shopian, 24 from Pulwama, 16 from Kupwara, 11 each from Ganderbal and Jammu, eight from Anantnag, six from Budgam, three from Doda, two each from Samba and Rajouri besides one each from Kulgam and Udhampur.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS Soura told news agency GNS that out of the 2550 samples processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the hospital, 85 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS that 29 were from Shopian, 15 each from CRPF Battalions and Pulwama, nine from Srinagar, six from Anantnag, three each from Baramulla and Mumbai, two from Budgam and one each from Kupwara, Kulgam and Ganderbal.

The samples taken and confirmed at SKIMS include are from Zushana Kupwara, Marpora Pulwama, Nehru Park Srinagar, Dh Pora Kulgam, Ompura Budgam, Kralpora Srinagar, Wazirbagh Srinagar, Barzulla Srinagar, Elahibagh Srinagar, Khanyar Srinagar, Boniyar Baramulla, Pampore Pulwama, Serhama Anantnag and Ganderbal.