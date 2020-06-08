198 more test positive, J&K Covid-19 tally now 4285

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 198 more covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 4285 in J&K.

Among the cases, Kulgam reported 10, Baramulla 33, Srinagar 9, Anantnag 14, Shopian 31, Kupwara 11, Bandipora 9, Budgam 40, Pulwama 7, Ganderbal 1, Jammu 12, Kathua 11, Poonch 4, Samba 4, Rajouri 1 and Doda 1, news agency GNS reported.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS, told GNS that out of the 1360 samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab today, 43 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS that among them, 17 are from Anantnag, nine from Bandipora, eight from Srinagar, four from Kupwara, two each from Kulgam and Pulwama and one from Ganderbal.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that out of the 587 samples processed at the hospital’s diagnostic laboratory, 70 came out to be positive for the virus and include 32 from Shopian and 38 from Budgam.