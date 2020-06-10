2 doctors, 17 para-medics test Covid-19 positive at District Hospital Udhampur

At least 19 health workers, including two doctors, have tested positive for Covid-19 at District Hospital Udhampur, health officials said today.

Lieutenant Colonel Inam Danish told news agency KNO that two doctors and 17 para-medical staff members have tested positive at Udhampur district hospital and all of them have been quarantined.

“All of them were high risk contacts who attended the delivery of a Covid-19 positive pregnant woman and were already put under quarantine,” said District Magistrate Udhampur, Dr Piyush Singla.