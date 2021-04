A twenty-year-old girl from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was among the two patients who died after contracting COVID-19 at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, officials said on Tuesday.



Quoting the officials, news agency KNO reported that that the girl from Tral area of Pulwama died this morning while another 55-year-old woman from Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district succumbed to the disease last night.