2011-batch KAS officer dies of heart attack in J&K's Udhampur

A young Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer died of cardiac arrest in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Sajjad Sumbria, who was posted as District Information Officer (DIO) Udhampur, suffered a massive heart attack at his residence.

As per his colleagues, he was immediately rushed to the district hospital where doctors were unable to revive him despite their best efforts.

“With profound grief and sorrow, this is to inform that MR Sajad Sumbria KAS District Information Officer, Udhampur suffered a massive heart attack at his residence in udhampur today morning and was brought to emergency wing of district hospital udhampur at 8.20am and was immediately attended by Dr Arjun, Doctor on duty.Immediate ECG was done and other necessary protocols were followed. Physician Dr Vinod and Anaesthesia consultants Dr Atri and Dr Kailu attended the patient but he could not be revived and was declared brought dead at 8.40am,” said the Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Udhampur, in a statement.

Sumbria was a 2011-batch Junior KAS officer.

The KAS fraternity has expressed deep shock over the demise of Sajjad Sumbria. They have expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members.