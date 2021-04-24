2030 fresh covid-19 cases, 15 deaths reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir reported 2030 fresh covid-19 cases while 15 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Among the new cases, they said, 834 were reported from Jammu Division and 1196 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 158374.

Regarding the fresh deaths, they said, seven were reported from Jammu division and eight from Kashmir Valley, taking the total fatality count to 2126.

Providing district-wise details, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 591 cases, Baramulla 180, Budgam 81, Pulwama 48, Kupwara 45, Anantnag 99, Bandipora 14, Ganderbal 48, Kulgam 83, Shopian 7, Jammu 530, Udhampur 62, Rajouri 48, Doda 3, Kathua 57, Samba 48, Kishtwar 6, Poonch 27, Ramban 18 and Reasi 35.

Moreover, they said, 944 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—360 from Jammu Division and 584 from Kashmir Valley. There are 18064 cases—7579 in Jammu and 10485 in Kashmir, they added.