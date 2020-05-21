21 Cops, intern Doctor among 59 Fresh Cases, J&K Tally Now 1449

21 policemen and an intern doctor were among the 59 fresh cases of the COVID-19 infection in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. With these cases, the overall tally has mounted to 1449—1238 in Kashmir and 211 in Jammu. Among them 745 are active cases—140 in Jammu and 605 in Valley while 684 patients have recovered—69 from Jammu and 615 from Kashmir while 20 others have died.

Officials said that Kulgam district reported 21 cases, Anantnag 12, Kupwara 7, Srinagar 5, Budgam 4, Kathua and Ramban 3 each, Ganderbal 2 while Jammu, Kishtwar and Doda reported one case each.

Dr. Salim Khan, nodal officer for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Srinagar, told GNS that 33 samples out of over 700 samples tested at Microbiology Lab of CD Hospital here returned positive for the pathogen.

Among the samples which returned positive, 21 were from District Police Lines Kulgam, 11 from Anantnag including 2 pregnant women besides an intern doctor from Psychiatric Disease Hospital, he said.