21 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K as toll crosses 3,300 mark

Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday reported at least 21 fresh COVID-19 related deaths sine last evening, taking the death toll past 3300.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that among the fresh fatalities, 11 were reported at GMC Jammu, four at GMC Anantnag and remaining six in other hospitals of the valley.

Among others, the officials said that a woman from Baramulla died at JLNM hospital Rainwari in Srinagar.

The fresh victims also include a 45-year-old man from Litter Pulwama and another 80-year-old man, who died at District Hospital Pulwama.

A man from NS Pora died ten days after he was admitted to District hospital Kulgam, officials said. They said a 59-year-old woman died at CD hospital here, nine days after she was admitted to the facility.

A 70-year-old man from Wadwan Budgam died at SKIMS Bemina, four days after admitted to the facility, they added.

With these deaths, the overall death toll has risen to 3,314 in J&K.