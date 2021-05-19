Health, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 4:13 PM

21 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K as toll crosses 3,300 mark

The fresh victims also include a 45-year-old man from Litter Pulwama and another 80-year-old man, who died at District Hospital Pulwama.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 4:13 PM
Men in PPE kits offer funeral of a person died from COVID-19 in Srinagar's Makhdoom Sahab area, May 7, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]
Men in PPE kits offer funeral of a person died from COVID-19 in Srinagar’s Makhdoom Sahab area, May 7, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday reported at least 21 fresh COVID-19 related deaths sine last evening, taking the death toll past 3300. 

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that among the fresh fatalities, 11 were reported at GMC Jammu, four at GMC Anantnag and remaining six in other hospitals of the valley.  

Trending News
File Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Thunderstorms, rain likely in J&K in next 24 hours

Representational Image [Source: Wokandapix from Pixabay]

Kashmiri gynaecologist thanks PM Modi for appreciating efforts of healthcare workers

Representational Image

Inquiry ordered into 'mismanagement, poor facilities' at GMC Anantnag

GMC Anantnag [Source: Facebook@Gmc Anantnag]

Families of COVID-19 victims allege poor facilities at GMC Anantnag

Among others, the officials said that a woman from Baramulla died at JLNM hospital Rainwari in Srinagar. 

The fresh victims also include a 45-year-old man from Litter Pulwama and another 80-year-old man, who died at District Hospital Pulwama.

A man from NS Pora died ten days after he was admitted to District hospital Kulgam, officials said.    They said a 59-year-old woman died at CD hospital here, nine days after she was admitted to the facility.  

Latest News
People look as the city is turned to rubble by Israeli air strikes on May 13, 2021. [Twitter: @Omar_Gaza]

Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza

Truck driver from south Kashmir's Anantnag held with Rs 30 lakh cash in Jammu's Gangyal

Local Muslims performing last rites of non-local Christian who died of COVID-19 in Ladakh on May, 17 2021. [File/ GK]

Ladakh reports five COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, highest single-day spike this year

Representational Image

BSF nabs Pakistani national, foils infiltration bid along border in J&K

A 70-year-old man from Wadwan Budgam died at SKIMS Bemina, four days after admitted to the facility, they added. 

With these deaths, the overall death toll has risen to 3,314 in J&K.

Tagged in
Related News