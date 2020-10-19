21 travelers among 427 new covid-19 cases in J&K, tally crosses 88000 mark

Twenty one travelers were among 427 new covid-19 cases reported in J&K in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to over 88000.

Official sources told news agency GNS that 169 of these cases were reported from Jammu Division and 258 from Kashmir Valley which takes the total count to 88369 in J&K.

Giving district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 112 cases, Budgam 16, Baramulla 38, Pulwama 19, Kupwara 18, Anantnag 26, Bandipora 19, Ganderbal 4, Kulgam 2, Shopian 4, Jammu 116, Rajouri 2,

Udhampur 11, Doda 0, Kathua 5, Poonch 9, Samba 12, Kishtwar 7, Ramban 4 and Reasi 3.

Moreover, they said, 781 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 417 from Jammu and 364 from Kashmir.