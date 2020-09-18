21-year-old accident victim among 14 more fall victim to COVID-19; J&K toll now 968

Fourteen more covid-19 related deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality count to 968.

Among the fatalities, ten were from Jammu and four from Kashmir including a 21-year-old youth from south Kashmir, official sources said, reported news agency GNS.

Regarding the youth, they said, he was a resident of Ladoo Kulgam and was admitted to SKIMS Soura on September 11 after he had fallen from height and turned out to be covid-19 positive later.

“He had cardiopulmonary arrest at 2 a.m.,” a doctor at SKIMS Soura told GNS.

A 56-year-old woman from Kaloosa Bandipora died at SKIMS Bemina where she was admitted on September 2, official sources said.

A 58-year-old man from Dalgate, they said, was brought to SMHS hospital where doctors declared him brought dead and on testing he turned out to be was covid-19 positive.

A 67-year-old man from Alochi Bagh Srinagar died, nearly a fortnight after he was admitted to CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients in the Valley.

The deaths from Jammu among others include a 70-year-old from Arnia RS Pora, a 65-year-old man from Shatri Nagar Jammu, a 70-year-old woman from Janipur, a 70-year-old from Talab Tilloo, a 60-year-old Green enclave Rehordi Jammu, an 83-year-old from Gandhinagar, a 60-year-old from Bakshi Nagar, an 84-year-old man from Nai Basti Satwari and a 52-year-old from same area.

With these deaths 968 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K so far.