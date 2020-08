A 21-year-old drowned during sand extraction from the river Jhelum in Samboora area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Reports said Irshad Ahmad Sheikh s/o Bashir Ahmad Sheikh R/o Laroo Kakapora slipped from a shikara boat and drowned in Jhelum while he was extracting sand from the river today morning in Karnabal area.

Youth drowns in Jhelum during sand extraction. GK pic

They said locals immediately jumped into the river to save him. However, it took the locals several hours to fish out his body.