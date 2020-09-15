223 people under detention in JK, no one under house arrest now: Govt in Lok Sabha

The government on Tuesday said 223 people are currently under detention in Jammu and Kashmir and no one is under house arrest.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year various measures were taken to maintain public order which included preventive detention of certain persons.

“As on September 11, 2020, 223 persons are under detention. No person is under house arrest in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Reddy also said after the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, the number of militancy-related incidents have reduced significantly.

From June 29, 2018 to August 4, 2019 (402 days), there were 455 militancy-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and from August 5, 2019 to September 9 (402 days), a total of 211 such incidents took place in the newly created Union Territory.