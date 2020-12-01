23.67 % votes polled till 11 am in 2nd phase of J&K DDC elections; Bandipora records highest 40% voting

The 2nd phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voter percentage of 23.67 % across different constituencies spread over all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 11:00 am.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 16%, Bandipora 39.89%, Baramulla 14.45%, Ganderbal 15.65%, Srinagar 18.26%, Budgam 25.29%, Pulwama 6.08333 %, Shopian 3.95%, Kulgam 14.37% and Anantnag 15.56% till 11:00 AM.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 28.47%, Doda 35.86%, Ramban 24.75%, Reasi 32.27%, Udhampur 26.39%, Kathua 29.75%, Samba 38.34%, Jammu 39.65 %, Rajouri 32.09% and Poonch 38.42% till 11:00 AM.

The Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 15.64% while the Jammu Division recorded 32.54% upto 11:00 AM.