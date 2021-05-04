23 more die of COVID-19 in J&K, toll 2,444

At least 23 people died after contracting COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, officials said on Tuesday.



Quoting a senior official, news agency GNS reported that nine among the fresh deaths were reported at GMC Jammu and others in various hospitals in Kashmir, taking the J&K fatality count to 2,444.



Among others, the fresh victims from Kashmir include a 57-year-old from Sonawar Srinagar who died at SMHS hospital, a 50-year-old man from Pakherpora Budgam who died at SKIMS Soura, a middle-aged man from Pampore Pulwama who died at CD hospital, a 65-year-old from Anantnag who died at SMHS hospital, 69-year-old man from Watergam Baramulla who also died at SMHS hospital, an 82-year-old man from Hawal Srinagar who died at CD hospital , an 82-year-old man from Batamaloo who died at JLNM hospital Raniwari, a 50-year-old woman from Shangus Anantnag died at SKIMS Soura, an 80-year-old man died at GMC Anantnag , a 55-year-old woman from Asham Bandipora died at JVC hospital , an elderly man from Tral Payeen Pulwama died at District Hospital Pulwama and a 60-year-old man died at SMHS hospital.