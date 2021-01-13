23 persons held over cyber fraud, hacking charges from call centres in Kashmir

At least 23 persons have been arrested in connection with cyber frauds and hacking in Kashmir following the registration of a case earlier this month, police said today.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that on the reports of cyber frauds and hacking, a case FIR (02 of 2021) under section 66, 66-B, 66-C of IT Act and 419, 420 of IPC was registered at Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar.

The officer said that police carried multiple raids at different call centres in District Srinagar and so far 23 accused persons were arrested. “Further investigations are going on,” the officer added.