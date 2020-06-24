23-year-old dies under mysterious circumstances in Tangmarg

A 23-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, reports said.

The deceased was identified as Sarfaraz Ahmad Ganje, son of Bashir Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Kralpora village of Tangmarg.

SDPO Tangmarg, Hilal Ahmad told news agency KNO that the cause of his death is being ascertained. He said post-mortem of the body will be done to determine cause of his death.

After completing the post-mortem and other legal formalities, the body will be handed over to legal heirs under proper protocol and other COVID-19 related guidelines for last rites.