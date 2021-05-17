23-year-old Srinagar youth among 20 more die of COVID-19 in J&K, toll 3,169

A 23-year-old youth was among at least 20 persons who succumbed to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, officials said on Monday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that 13 among the fresh deaths were reported at Jammu hospitals while seven persons died at various hospitals in Kashmir valley, taking the overall toll due to the virus in J&K to 3,169.

Among others, the officials said that a 23-year-old youth from Qamarwari Srinagar died at SMHS hospital, a week after he was admitted there.

At the same hospital, a 57-year-old woman from BK Pora Budgam died two days after she was admitted there, officials said.

They said a 68-year-old man from Hamdaniya Colony Bemina died eight days after he was admitted to the hospital.

A 73-year-old woman from Buchapora Srinagar died at JLNM hospital Rainawari Srinagar, they said.

A 42-year-old man from Pattan Baramulla died a day after he was admitted to the SKIMS Soura, they said.

As per the officials, a 75-year-old man from Qamarwari died ten days after he was admitted with bilateral community Acquired Pneumonia.

Also, a woman from Dalgate Srinagar died at CD hospital, two days after she was admitted to one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the COVID-19 patients.