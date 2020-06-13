24 CRPF personnel among 148 test COVID-19 positive; J&K tally now 4878

24 CRPF personnel and three pregnant women were among 148 persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 4878.

Official sources said that 45 of the cases were reported from Kulgam, Baramulla 8, Srinagar 12, Anantnag 1, Shopian 15, Kupwara 7, Bandipora 3, Budgam 8, Pulwama 9, Ganderbal 2, Jammu 6, Ramban 2, Udhampur2

Kathua 6, Poonch 1, Samba 8, Rajouri 5 and Doda 8.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS, told news agency GNS that out of the 1984 samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab today, 66 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS among them 33 were from Anantnag, ten from Srinagar, six each from Kupwara, Baramulla, Shopian besides three Bandipora and two from Ganderbal.

Regarding Anantnag cases, he said, 24 of them pertain to CRPF—22 (aged between 24 to 58 years) from 94 Battalion CRPF Urnhall besides one each—26-year-old and 31-year-old men from 40 and 80 battalions respectively.

The other cases from the southern Kashmir district include two residents from Hiller Kokernag, one each from Batkoot Pahalgam, Siligam, Gohan, Pahalgam, Ugjan Dialgam, Hakhura and Samsipora.

Bandipora cases include 14-year-old girl from Baduaab Tetail, male (25) from Wanpora Gurez and male (44) from Saradaab.

Baramulla cases include 3 men (aged 20, 22 & 52 years) from Delina and a 22-year-old woman from main Baramulla while Ganderbal cases include 64-year-old woman and 66-year-old male from Shuhama. Kupwara cases include woman (23) from Gulgam, male (27) from Harie, two—male (34) and female (21) from Panzam, 36-year-old woman from Yamler and 19-year-old from Zachaldara.

Those from Shopian include four residents (aged 18, 20, 55 and 70) from Therin Kandi, 23-year-old male from Sedow and 40-year-old man from Mantribugh.

Six samples were received from SKIMS and include 39-year-old woman from Soura, 19-yuear-old from Tangmarg, 26-year-old man from Lasjan Srinagar, a 68-year-old doctor from Lalnagar Srinagar, 75-year-old man from Parraypora and 32-year-old male from Khonmoh Srinagar.

One sample which tested positive was received from CMO Srinagar—8-year-old girl from Natipora, one from BMO Tangmarg—22-year-old male from Reram.

Sources said that 38 of the cases were confirmed at CD hospital lab and included three pregnant women.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that out of the samples processed, 14 tested positive—nine from Budgam and five from Shopian.