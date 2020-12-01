24-year-old shot at in Soura, hospitalised

A 24-year-old man was critically injured after unknown gunmen fired at him in Soura area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the gunmen fired at Nadif Khan son of Muhammad Hanief Khan, a resident of Bilal colony Soura, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately rushed to SKIMS for treatment.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr. Farooq Jan told GNS that Nadif Khan has a firearm injury and his condition is serious.

A police official said the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.