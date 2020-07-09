Health, Kashmir, Latest News
240 new Covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 9501

Giving district-wise break of the cases, the officials said that Srinagar reported 58, Baramulla 37,
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 240 new covid-19 infections, including 20 army soldiers, SSB and police personnel. With these cases, the number of covid-19 patients has risen to 9501.

Giving district-wise break of the cases, the officials said that Srinagar reported 58, Baramulla 37,

Kulgam 2, Shopian 7, Anantnag  8, Kupwara 32, Pulwama 4, Budgam 18, Bandipora 5, Ganderbal 14,

Jammu 12, Kathua 4, Samba 9, Rajouri 18, Poonch 5, Doda 3 and Kishtwar 4 .

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS Soura told news agency GNS that out of the samples which were processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the hospital today, 60 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS among them 17 are from Budgam, 16 from Srinagar, six from Baramulla, five each from Bandipora from Anantnag, three from Ganderbal, two from Shopian and one each from Kulgam and Kargil

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that out of 443 samples processed at the hospital’s lab, 14 tested positive for COVID-19, all from Shopian. 

The cases also include five Essential Service Providers, two Bank Employees, three pregnant  woman, two employees from Sopore Court besides  three (SSB 63 Bn Degree College) Sopore Camp, three Policemen, 11 personnel from BB CANT Srinagar, a trooper of 117 Bn CRPF Ganderbal, two policemen from DPL Handwara and nine-day-old female baby.

