244 Covid-19 Cases, 1 More Death In J&K

244 new covid-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours while one person succumbed to the virus during this time, officials said on Saturday.

They said 107 cases were reported from Jammu and 137 from Kashmir, taking the total case tally to 121471.

Giving district wise details, the officials told news agency GNS that Srinagar recorded 46 cases, Baramulla 16, Budgam 5, Kupwara 9, Pulwama 12, Anantnag 17, Bandipora 4, Ganderbal 11, Kulgam 2, Shopian 15, Jammu 78, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 2, Doda 3, Kathua 5, Kishtwar 1, Samba 4, Poonch 5, Ramban 6 and Reasi 0. One death has been reported, taking the total fatality count to 1885.

Moreover, they said, 260 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 123 from Jammu Division and 137 from Kashmir Valley.