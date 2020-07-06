246 COVID-19 cases reported; J&K tally now 8675

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 246 covid-19 infections, taking the overall tally of the cases to 8675 in J&K.

Officials said that 36 cases were reported from Jammu division while 210 from Kashmir Valley and includes five from paramilitary CRPF, three from police and one from army besides two pregnant women and as many as minors.

Giving district-wise breakup of the cases, officials said that Srinagar reported 65, Kulgam 49, Baramulla 41, Pulwama 34, Samba 13, Shopian 12, Jammu six, Kathua five, Rajouri four, three each in Budgam Kupwara and Reasi besides one each in Anantnag, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Udhampur and Poonch.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS Soura told news agency GNS that out of the 2234 samples processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the hospital, 117 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS they include 47 from Kulgam, 34 from Pulwama, 13 from Srinagar, six from Baramulla, five each from Budgam, and CRPF battalions, two from Anantnag besides one each from Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian, NA (Address Not Available) and Uttar Pradesh.