Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 9:25 PM

246 COVID-19 cases reported; J&K tally now 8675

Officials said that 36 cases were reported from Jammu division while 210 from Kashmir Valley
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 9:25 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 246 covid-19 infections, taking the overall tally of the cases to 8675 in J&K.

Officials said that 36 cases were reported from Jammu division while 210 from Kashmir Valley and  includes five from paramilitary CRPF, three from  police and one from army besides two pregnant women and as many as minors.  

Trending News
Representational Pic

J&K police arrest main accused in Kulgam rape case

Representational Pic

Army soldier shoots self dead in north Kashmir's Baramulla

File Pic

55-year-old Uri woman dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 136

Giving district-wise breakup of the cases, officials said that Srinagar reported 65, Kulgam 49, Baramulla 41, Pulwama 34, Samba 13, Shopian 12, Jammu   six, Kathua five, Rajouri four, three each in Budgam Kupwara and Reasi besides one each in Anantnag, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Udhampur and Poonch.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS Soura told news agency GNS that out of the 2234 samples processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the hospital, 117 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS they include 47 from Kulgam, 34 from Pulwama, 13 from Srinagar, six from Baramulla, five each from Budgam, and CRPF battalions, two from Anantnag besides one each from Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian, NA (Address Not Available) and Uttar Pradesh.

Related News