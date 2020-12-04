25.58% votes polled till 11 am in 3rd phase of J&K DDC elections

The 3rd phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voter percentage of 25.58 % across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 11:00 am today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 15.90%, Bandipora 32.36%, Baramulla 12.63%, Ganderbal 7.38%, Budgam 28.11%, Pulwama 5.43%, Shopian 10.09%, Kulgam 41.60% and Anantnag 7.65% till 11:00 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 35.03%, Doda 28.28%, Ramban 35.30%, Reasi 39.24%, Kathua 31.66%, Samba 39.85%, Jammu 39.31%, Rajouri 43.83% and Poonch 35.22% till 11:00 am.

It was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 13.64% while Jammu Division recorded 37.17% upto 11:00 am.

In phase 3rd of DDC elections, voting is being conducted in 33 constituencies, including 16 from Kashmir Division and 17 from Jammu Division, for which 2046 polling stations including 792 in Jammu division and 1254 in Kashmir division have been set up for the conduct of elections in a smooth manner.