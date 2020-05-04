Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 4, 2020, 8:03 PM

25 new COVID-19 cases detected in J-K; total now 726

Of the total number of cases reported so far in the Union territory, 664 are from Kashmir and 62 from Jammu.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 4, 2020, 8:03 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Twenty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the number of cases in the Union territory to 726, officials said here.

Of the fresh cases, 24 are in Kashmir and one in Jammu region, they added.

Trending News

Three CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in north Kashmir's Kupwara

SC reserves verdict as Centre, J-K oppose pleas for 4G network restoration

GK Pic

Covid-19 pandemic: J&K govt announces night curfew, exempts medical emergencies

“Twenty-five new positive cases have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, which has taken the total number of cases to 726,” an official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far in the Union territory, 664 are from Kashmir and 62 from Jammu.

While 303 patients have recovered, eight people have died of the disease so far. There are 415 active cases at present, the officials said.

Latest News

Three CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Representational Pic

“Suffering here": J&K students stranded in Jaipur seek early evacuation

SC reserves verdict as Centre, J-K oppose pleas for 4G network restoration

File Representational Pic

Desperate to go home, 100 migrant labourers in Jammu start journey on foot

Over 77,600 people have been put under surveillance in the Union territory, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation.

Related News