25-year-old among 25 fresh COVID deaths in J&K

A 25-year-old youth was among 25 people who have died due to covid-19 since last evening in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

They said that sixteen of these deaths were reported from GMC Jammu while nine were reported from Kashmir.

The 25-year-old youth from Natipora Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura, two days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital, the officials told news agency GNS.

A 50-year-old man from Kathidarwaza area of Srinagar also died at SKIMS, nearly a week after he was admitted there, they said.

A 60-year-old man from Karannagar Srinagar died a day after he was admitted to SKIMS, they said.

A 73-year-old woman from Sanatnagar died five days after she was admitted to SKIMS, they said.

An 80-year-old man from Umer Colony Lal Bazar Srinagar who was admitted to SMHS hospital on April 27 died at the facility, they said.

Also, they said, a 75-year-old man from Solina Payeen Srinagar, a 62-year-old man from Hyderpora and a 55-year-old from Wanabal Nowgam died at SMHS hospital.

A 50-year-old woman from Hangalpora died at GMC Anantnag , less than a day after she was admitted there, they said.

Also, a 37-year-old man from Bihar was brought dead to GMC Anantnag and tested positive for covid-19, they said. However, his death would not be counted among the fatalities in J&K, they said.

With these fresh deaths, the number of people succumbing to the virus has gone up to 2308 in J&K—905 in Jammu and 1403 in Kashmir.