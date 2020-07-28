25-year-old from Ramban among two die of Covid-19 in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported two more deaths due to covid-19, one of them a 25-year-old youth from Ramban district of Jammu division.

A senior doctor at GMC Jammu told news agency GNS that the youth from Suligam Ramban was sampled for covid-19 on July 15 and had tested positive subsequently. “He was admitted in the isolation ward of GMC Hospital Jammu on July 21,” the doctor said, “adding, “He was a known case of Potts Spine (Spinal tuberculosis) and was on ATT for the last 10 months. Besides he was also suffering from jaundice and had Rt sided thigh and Gluteal Abscess.”

The doctor said that the youth was put on oxygen on July 27 and died 5.30 a.m, today. The youth’s death was the first fatality due to the virus in Ramban district.

A 60-year-old man from Nagbal Khag area of Budgam district, who was admitted to SKIMS Soura on July 23, as a case of “hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia died at 8:15 a.m., a senior doctor at the tertiary care hospital told GNS.