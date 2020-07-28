Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 12:16 PM

25-year-old from Ramban among two die of Covid-19 in J&K

The doctor said that the youth was put on oxygen on July 27 and died 5.30 a.m, today.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 12:16 PM
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported two more deaths due to covid-19, one of them a 25-year-old youth from Ramban district of Jammu division.

A senior doctor at GMC Jammu told news agency GNS that the youth from Suligam Ramban was sampled for covid-19 on July 15 and had tested positive subsequently. “He was admitted in the isolation ward of GMC Hospital Jammu on July 21,” the doctor said, “adding, “He was a known case of Potts Spine (Spinal tuberculosis) and was on ATT for the last 10 months. Besides he was also suffering from jaundice and had Rt sided thigh and Gluteal Abscess.”

Trending News
Representational Pic

High-speed Internet ban extended till August 19 in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

67 travelers among 540 new cases in J&K, total crosses 19000 mark

File Pic Mian Qayoom

Will release HC bar leader Qayoom detained under PSA, J&K admin tells SC

The doctor said that the youth was put on oxygen on July 27 and died 5.30 a.m, today. The youth’s death was the first fatality due to the virus in Ramban district. 

A 60-year-old man from Nagbal Khag area of Budgam district, who was admitted to SKIMS Soura on July 23, as a case of “hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia died at 8:15 a.m., a senior doctor at the tertiary care hospital told GNS.

Related News