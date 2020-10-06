255 UAPA cases registered in J&K in 2019, reveals NCRB Report

As many as 255 cases were registered under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in Jammu & Kashmir during 2019, a report by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.

According to a report released last week, J&K has the third highest number of cases registered under UAPA after Manipur (306) and Tamil Nadu (270). “It also means that 20% of 1226 cases lodged across India under the law were registered only in J&K,” says data.

It also reveals that not a single case was registered under the law in 11 states and six union territories in India.

UAPA was enacted in 1967 to prevent certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations. It is also being used for dealing with militancy related activities.

Earlier this year, the Jammu & Kashmir government booked three journalists under the law, evoking sharp criticism from different quarters.