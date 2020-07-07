Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 7, 2020, 10:00 PM

256 new COVID-19 cases take J&K tally to 8931

“5399 recovered so far”
Representational Pic
The Government on Tuesday informed that 256 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 74 from Jammu division and 182 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 8931.

Also 05 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.





Moreover, 81 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 22 from Jammu Division and 59 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 8931 positive cases, 3389 are Active Positive, 5399 have recovered and 143 have died; 14 in Jammu division and 129 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 413358 test results available, 404427 samples have been tested as negative till July 7, 2020.

