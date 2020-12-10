26.54% votes polled till 11 am in 5th phase of J&K DDC elections

The 5th phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voter percentage of 26.54% across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 11:00 am today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded voting percentage of 4.83%, Baramulla 23.31%, Kulgam 15.19%, Shopian 1.98%, Anantnag 9.88%, Bandipora 32.22%, Ganderbal 17.21%, Kupwara 19.74% and Budgam 25.42% till 11:00 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 35.21%, Udhampur 27.13%, Jammu 33.64%, Kathua 33.72%, Ramban 34.95%, Doda 35.23%, Samba 40.41%, Poonch 36.23%, Rajouri 44.54% and Reasi 33.56% till 11:00 am.

Moreover, it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 16.22% while Jammu Division recorded 35.59% upto 11:00 am.

In the 5th Phase of DDC elections, voting is being held in 37 DDC constituencies, 17 from Kashmir division and 20 from Jammu division.