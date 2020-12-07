Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 7, 2020, 2:02 PM

26% votes polled till 11 am in 4th phase of J&K DDC elections

The Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 14.87% while Jammu division recorded 37.88% upto 11:00 am.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 7, 2020, 2:02 PM
Voters display voting slips before casting their vote in Lar area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK
Voters display voting slips before casting their vote in Lar area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

The 4th phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voting percentage of 26.02 % across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 11:00 am today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 14.80%, Bandipora 27.49%, Baramulla 21.12%, Ganderbal 25.15%, Budgam 21.14%, Pulwama 3.79%, Shopian 1.24%, Kulgam 3.58% and Anantnag 16.28% till 11:00 am.

Trending News

People in Kupwara brave cold to vote for redressing their grievances

Abdullahs, Muftis destroyed J&K Minerals, J&K Cements: Darakhshan

CUK VC inaugurates workshop on 'Intellectual

Farooq, Omar express grief over Dr Zargar's demise

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 36.49%, Doda 43.52%, Udhampur 28.65%, Ramban 36.39%, Reasi 26.61%, Kathua 35.37%, Samba 38.58%, Jammu 42.93%, Rajouri 42.35% and Poonch 37.09% till 11:00 am.

Moreover, it was informed that the Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 14.87% while Jammu division recorded 37.88% upto 11:00 am.

Tagged in ,
Related News