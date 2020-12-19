26% votes polled till 11 am in last phase of J&K DDC elections

The 8th and last phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voter percentage of 26.07% across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 11:00 am today.



As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded voting percentage of 4.35%, Baramulla 25.56%, Kulgam 4.66%, Shopian 3.79%, Anantnag 4.63%, Bandipora 30.77%, Kupwara 33.43% and Budgam 19.10% till 11:00 am.



Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 34.15%, Udhampur 24.56%, Jammu 36.64%, Kathua 34.45%, Ramban 36.14%, Doda 34.02%, Samba 42.01%, Poonch 43.88%, Rajouri 40.68% and Reasi 41.87% till 11:00 am.



It was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 16.08% while Jammu Division recorded 36.37% upto 11:00 am.



In the 8th and last Phase of DDC elections, voting is being held in 28 DDC constituencies, 13 from Kashmir division and 15 from Jammu division, where 83 and 85 candidates are in fray respectively.

1703 polling stations have been setup in last phase of DDC Elections, 1028 in Kashmir division and 675 in Jammu division for smooth conduct of elections.