260 fresh COVID-19 cases take J&K tally to 7497

60 paramilitary personnel and several policemen were among 260 new covid-19 infections reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The cases which also include seven from Army Goodwill school take the overall tally of the cases in J&K to 7497.

Among the cases, 32 were confirmed from Jammu Division and 228 from Kashmir Division.

Giving district wise breakup of the cases, officials said that 64 were reported from Kulgam, Srinagar 46, Baramulla 44, Shopian and Budgam 19 each, Anantnag 17, Pulwama 14, Jammu 12, Udhampur 7, Ramban and Kathua 5 each, Bandipora 3, Rajouri 2 besides one each in Kupwara, Ganderbal and Samba.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS Soura told news agency GNS that out of the 2278 samples were processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory and 145 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS that 60 of them were from CRPF Battalions, 19 from Shopian, 18 from Anantnag, 17 from Srinagar, 13 from Pulwama, seven from Baramulla, four from Kulgam, two each from Ganderbal, Budgam and Bandipora besides one from Kupwara.

The Anantnag cases include seven from Army Goodwill School Khanbal besides that of residents from Gassipora, Bijbhera, Siligam, Hassanpora, Dethu and main Anantnag.

The cases from SKIMS are from Budgam, Kawoosa Budgam, Peernagh, Wassun Pattan, Saraibala, Nagbal, Tangmarg, Kaksarai, Old Town Bara,ulla, Boniyar, HMT Srinagar, Kralpora, Haihama Kupwara while cases pertaining to airport include residents Natipora, Hazratbal, Bandipora and Pattan.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that out of 501 samples processed at the hospital’s lab, 36 tested positive for COVID-19— 20 from Srinagar and 16 from Budgam.

The Srinagar cases include male (37) from Achabal, male (44) from Jawhar Nagar, male (35) from Batmaloo, female (60) from KathiDarwaza Rainawari, male (19) from KathiDarwaza Rainawari

male (66) from Fakir Gujri, male (18) from Khayam, male (22) from Khayam, male (31) and female (54) from Soura, two males (38, 65) and female (16) from Zoonimar, female (31) from Lalbazar, male (45) from NC Batamalo, male (38) from Natipora, male (35) and female (25) from Budshah Nagar, female (28) from Lasjan and male (26) from Qamarwari.

The Budgam cases include males (10, 22, 27, 28, 43, 45, 50) and females (33, 46) from Chadoora, female (40) from Chairapora, male (32) from Kawoosa Magam, female (22) from Aarth, female (23) from Shamsabad, male (27) from Dariyagam besides male (30) and female (25) from Samsan. 48 cases were confirmed at CD hospital. Meanwhile, 137 COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 22 from Jammu Division and 115 from the Valley.