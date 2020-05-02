27 new positive cases reported today, total now 666

The Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday said that 27 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) – 02 from Jammu division and 25 from Kashmir division – have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 666.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 666 positive cases, 404 are Active Positive, 254 have recovered and 08 have died.

Moreover, 07 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir Division today.

The Bulletin further said that out of 23460 test results available, 22794 samples have tested as negative till May 02, 2020.

Furthermore, till date 74083 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 9816 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 188 in Hospital Quarantine, 404 in hospital isolation and 7174 under home surveillance. Besides, 56493 persons have completed their surveillance period.