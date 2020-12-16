28.24% votes polled till 11 am in 7th phase of J&K DDC elections

The 7th phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voter percentage of 28.24% across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 11:00 am today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded voting percentage of 6.58%, Baramulla 29.29%, Kulgam 8.81%, Shopian 3.30%, Anantnag 12.50%, Bandipora 39.76%, Ganderbal 22.22%, Kupwara 25.13% and Budgam 26.11% till 11:00 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 38.02%, Udhampur 36%, Jammu 27.94%, Kathua 38.47%, Ramban 31.44%, Doda 29.49%, Samba 39.13%, Poonch 43.20%, Rajouri 36.45% and Reasi 35.70% till 11:00 am.

Moreover, it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 20.55% while Jammu Division recorded 34.63% upto 011:00 am.

In the 7th Phase of DDC elections, voting is being held in 31 DDC constituencies, 13 from Kashmir division and 18 from Jammu division, where 148 and 150 candidates are in fray respectively.

Moreover, 1852 polling stations have been set up in this phase, 1068 in Kashmir division and 784 in Jammu division for smooth conduct of elections.