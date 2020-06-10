28 CRPF personnel, 17 health workers among 161 fresh Covid cases; J&K tally now 4507

At least 28 CRPF personnel and 17 health care workers were among 161 fresh covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 4507, officials said.

Giving the district wise break up, official sources told GNS that Kulgam reported 28, Baramulla 8, Srinagar 10, Anantnag 7, Shopian 37, Kupwara 18, Bandipora 4, Budgam 2, Pulwama 1, Jammu 4, Ramban 2,

Udhampur 19, Kathua 2, Poonch 12, Samba 6 and Doda 1.

Most of the cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of SKIMS Soura, CD Hospital Dalgate, SKIMS Bemina and Army’s Udhampur hospital.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS, told GNS that out of the 1785 samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab today, 54 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS that among them, 18 are from Kupwara, 15 from Shopian, seven each from Anantnag and Baramulla, four from Bandipora, two from Srinagar and one pertains to a resident of New Delhi.

Regarding samples received from district hospital Anantnag, he said, the positive cases include 40-year-old male from Wanihama, two Females (aged 20 and 30 years) from Pahalgam and 3 females (70, 27, 40 years) from Deva Colony Anantnag.

Bandipora cases include 44-year-old woman and 3 males (aged 38, 27, 13 years) from ward-5.

The Kupwara cases include seven females from Poshpora (28), Kunan (28), K-Gabra Karnath (27 & 25), warnov Lolab (52 & 18) and Magam (40) besides as many males from Ghobal (21), Panzgam (50 & 35), Reedi Kralpora (31), Hajinard Karnah (30), Warnov Lolab (18 ) and Kupwara (45).

Shopian cases include seven females from Pinjoora (35), Trenz Shopain (28 & 63), Rawalpora (25), Wangam (20 & 30), Nadigam (30) and eight males from Bagender (56 & 14), DPL Shopain (32, 35, 31 & 32), Shopain (45) and Heepora Kaprin (41)

Baramulla’s Cases include four males from Seeloo Sopore (60), Hathlangoo (17& 70), Old Town (70) besides three females from Gousiabad Sopore aged 1-iear-old, 22-year-old and 28-year-old respectively. Srinagar case is a 35-year-old male from Barzulla, he added.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that out of the samples processed, 28 tested positive-26 from Shopian and two from Budgam.

Sources said that among the samples tested at CD hospital, 28 CRPF men from 90 batallion Urnhal besides two persons from 2 army base Hospital tested positive along with five civilians.

The cases include 8-year-old man from Pulwma, 60-year female from Baramulla, 26-year male from Orissa, 31-year old from Gujarat, 30-year-old female from Kulgam, 8-year-old man from Rawalpora Srinagar, 40-year-old man from Habak Srinagar and 35-year-old female and 30 year-old male from Bemina Srinagar. Sources said that 30 CRPF men belong the same battalion as of a 40-year-old personnel who died due to the covid-19 at SKIMS Soura here.

Meanwhile two doctors were among nineteen staffers at District Hospital Udhampur who tested positive, officials said.

“With more than 1000 negative reports in last 4 days we wake up with report of 19 positives today mostly staff of District Hospital .These were High Risk Contacts who attended to delivery of pregnant positive lady and were already Qurantined,” deputy Dr. Piyush Singla said in a tweet at around 9.a.m.

Their tests were confirmed at Udhampur hospital, Lt Col Inam Danish told GNS. “Two Doctors and 17 Para-medics staff members from district hospital Udhampur test positive for novel Coronavirus.”