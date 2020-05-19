Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 19, 2020, 9:24 PM

28 people test positive for COVID-19 in J-K; total climbs to 1,317

While six of the fresh cases are in Jammu, 22 are from Kashmir, they added.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 19, 2020, 9:24 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Twenty-eight more people, including three pregnant women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the number of cases in the Union territory to 1,317, officials said.

While six of the fresh cases are in Jammu, 22 are from Kashmir, they added.

Trending News
File Pic

J-K's Anantnag emerging COVID-19 hotspot

CEO Anantnag suspended over disproportionate student-teacher ratio at Monghal school

ACB conducts spot visit to Ganderbal

File Pic

Ensure strict social distancing: DC Srinagar to banks

“Twenty-eight new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the Union territory on Tuesday,” an official said here.

He said the number of confirmed cases stood at 1,317.

Of these, 1,151 are in Kashmir, while 166 are in Jammu region, the officials said.

Latest News
File Pic

J-K's Anantnag emerging COVID-19 hotspot

File Pic

40-yr-old COVID-positive woman dies in J-K; toll rises to 18

Hizb militant involved in killing of RSS activist arrested by NIA in J-K's Kishtwar

CEO Anantnag suspended over disproportionate student-teacher ratio at Monghal school

They said Tuesday”s cases included three pregnant women.

There were 653 active cases in the Union territory – 551 in Kashmir and 102 in Jammu, the officials said, adding that 647 patients have recovered.

Related News