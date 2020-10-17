28 travelers among 610 Covid-19 cases reported in J&K, overall tally now 87364

28 travelers were among 610 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 87364.

An official said that 247 cases were from Jammu Division and 363 from Kashmir.

Giving the district wise details, he said, Srinagar reported 129 cases, Budgam 32, Baramulla 58, Pulwama 28, Kupwara 25, Anantnag 19, Bandipora 36, Ganderbal 24, Kulgam 6, Shopian 6, Jammu 116, Rajouri 16, Udhampur 10, Doda 17, Kathua 8, Poonch 11, Samba 8, Kishtwar 38, Ramban 19 and

Reasi 4.

809 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 405 from Jammu and 404 from Kashmir, he said, as per news agency GNS.