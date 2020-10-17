Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 7:54 PM

28 travelers among 610 Covid-19 cases reported in J&K, overall tally now 87364

809 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 7:54 PM
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

28 travelers were among 610 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 87364.

An official said that 247 cases were from Jammu Division and 363 from Kashmir.

Trending News
File Photo

Larnoo encounter: Slain militant was LeT's IED expert, says police

Representational Image

Doctor allegedly slaps attendant in north Kashmir's Kunzer; will inquire and take action, says BMO

IGP Vijay Kumar (In Centre) during a press conference in Srinagar. File Photo/ GK

13 militants killed, two caught alive this month, says IGP Kashmir

Giving the district wise details, he said, Srinagar reported 129 cases, Budgam 32, Baramulla 58, Pulwama 28, Kupwara 25, Anantnag 19, Bandipora 36, Ganderbal 24, Kulgam 6, Shopian 6, Jammu 116, Rajouri 16, Udhampur 10, Doda 17, Kathua 8, Poonch 11, Samba 8, Kishtwar 38, Ramban 19 and
Reasi 4.

809 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 405 from Jammu and 404 from Kashmir, he said, as per news agency GNS.

Tagged in ,
Related News