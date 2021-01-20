Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 20, 2021, 3:20 PM

2nd batch of Covishield vaccine arrives in Srinagar

The consignment was received by State Immunization Officer J&K, Dr Qazi Haroon and the movement was completed “rapidly in 3 minutes from H/open and smoothly by 1308 hrs,” a statement said.
2nd batch of Covishield vaccine arrives in Srinagar: Srinagar Airport/twitter

The second consignment of Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, Pune, arrived at Srinagar Airport on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The consignment comprising 65,000 doses of the vaccine arrived in 6 boxes weighing 205.33kg at the Srinagar airport from Mumbai airport through Spice jet flight number SG 413, official twitter handle of Srinagar airport said.

The consignment was received by State Immunization Officer J&K, Dr Qazi Haroon, the statement said adding the movement was completed “rapidly in 3 minutes from H/open and smoothly by 1308 hrs”.

